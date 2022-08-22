Lessons from natural photosynthesis: conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic!

Osaka Metropolitan University researchers have successfully synthesized fumarate (fumaric acid), a raw material for unsaturated polyester resin, by combining carbon dioxide (CO2) with pyruvate (derived from biomass), using two biocatalysts: malate dehydrogenase and fumarase. Fumarate is currently used to make biodegradable plastic like polybutylene succinate from petroleum. However, this research has enabled the synthesis of fumarate without petroleum, consuming only CO2 and biomass-derived pyruvate.

Fumarate is synthesized by fixing CO2 to pyruvate with multi-biocatalysts. Malate dehydrogenase (ME) combines pyruvate and carbon dioxide (CO2) into L-malate, which can be converted into fumarate by fumarase (FUM). The fumarate can be used as a feedstock for biodegradable plastic, like polybutylene succinate, which are typically produced from petroleum, while sequestering CO2.

Yutaka Amao, OMU

In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO2—the main cause of climate change—which is converted into other useful substances.

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have managed to create fumarate using artificial photosynthesis on pyruvate and CO2. This fumarate can be used to make biodegradable plastic like polybutylene succinate, storing the carbon in a compact, durable, solid form. Currently, most fumarate used to make this plastic is produced from petroleum, so creating fumarate from CO2 and biomass-derived pyruvate is highly desirable.

Professor Yutaka Amao from the Research Center for Artificial Photosynthesis and Mika Takeuchi, a graduate student at the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Science, used the biocatalyst malate dehydrogenase (oxaloacetate-decarboxylating) to combine CO2 with pyruvate, derived from biomass, to produce L-malic acid. Subsequently, the biocatalyst fumarase was used to dehydrate the L-malic acid to synthesize fumarate.

“The biocatalysts were used to convert CO2 into a raw material for plastic. Based on our results, we will continue to construct better CO2 conversion systems with an even lower environmental impact; we are aiming for more efficient conversion of CO2 into useful substances, using light energy,” said Prof Amao.

With this success, the team has already begun researching new methods of artificial photosynthesis with the goal of producing fumarate using light as energy. If this technology can be realized, it will create a new artificial photosynthetic system to synthesize useful macromolecules from CO2.

About OMU

Osaka Metropolitan University is a new public university established by a merger between Osaka City University and Osaka Prefecture University in April 2022. For more science news, see https://www.upc-osaka.ac.jp/new-univ/en-research/, and follow @OsakaMetUniv_en, or search #OMUScience.

Reference: 

Title: Biocatalytic fumarate synthesis from pyruvate and CO2 as a feedstock
DOI: 10.1039/D2RE00039C
https://doi.org/10.1039/D2RE00039C

Funding information:

This work was partially supported by the Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research Fund for the Promotion of Joint International Research (Fostering Joint International Research (B)) (19KK0144).