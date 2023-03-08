Lighting up organic solar cell research

Researchers at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have found a way to significantly enhance the efficiency of carbon-based (organic) photovoltaic cells, commonly known as solar cells. The advance, reported in the journal Nature Energy, helps the drive towards cleaner and greener solar power systems known as organic photovoltaics (OPVs).

All photovoltaic systems use sunlight to generate electric current. Making them from organic molecules could offer advantages over the current silicon-based systems, including better material sustainability, low costs, light weight, physical flexibility and more readily renewable manufacturing processes. At present, unfortunately, OPV systems are not as efficient as existing options, with power conversion efficiencies of around 18% compared to 26% for silicon ones.

The initial key step in photovoltaic energy capture comes when sunlight causes a separation of electrically charged particles, generally by kicking a negatively charged electron out of a light-sensitive molecule. The separated charges eventually generate the electric power output of the system. OPV methods have suffered a problem, however, in which the separated charges can recombine before being efficiently collected to generate electricity.

“We have overcome this obstacle by inventing a novel device-engineering strategy to suppress the energy conversion loss, resulting in record-breaking efficiency,” says CityU materials scientist Alex Jen Kwan-yue, who led the research team.