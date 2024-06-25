Lingnan University’s Chamber of Young Snow Art Exhibition Hall curates Sensing Things - Phase II, Chinese paintings and ceramics from the Song Dynasty to the 20th century

Lingnan University’s Chamber of Young Snow Art Exhibition Hall (CYS Hall) curates Sensing Things - Phase II from now until November, exhibiting about 30 Chinese paintings and ceramics dating from the Song Dynasty to the 20th century from the Chamber of Young Snow Collection. The guided tour is free of charge, and CYS Hall will also hold two “Hands-on Journey of Traditional Ceramic Art: Porcelain Decoration” workshops in July, where participants create their own ceramic masterpieces. The public can register for free, but space is limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

This exhibition, presented by the Department of Digital Arts and Creative Industries, explores the philosophical beliefs, values, and worldviews of these Chinese artists across different eras, providing inspiration and motivation for contemporary society and life. The works of art represent the accumulated meaning and emotions expressed in traditional Chinese art, enabling viewers to experience this rich, resonating heritage, which influences their lives today.

Among the five new additions to the Chinese ink painting collection are pieces that combine traditional Chinese painting with Western techniques. The most eye-catching of these is Secluded Studios in Spring (Image 1) by landscape painting master Huang Binhong (1865–1955), which depicts a serene yet intense spring garden scene, its natural balance and harmony shown by concise and precise brushstrokes. The artist skilfully contrasts lines and colours to create depth and space, immersing viewers in the painting as they experience the tranquillity and beauty of spring.

Another highlight is Landscape After Wang Meng (Image 2) by renowned Guangdong painter Li Yanshan (1898–1961). Painted in 1942, during the turmoil in Mainland China and Hong Kong, this landscape may express the artist’s longing for a peaceful life away from chaos. It is in the style of Yuan Dynasty painter Wang Meng’s 1366 Dwelling in the Qingbian Mountains, also created in a period of unrest, and Li’s intention here may reflect a similar yearning for serenity and seclusion amid confusion.

The porcelain section is arranged chronologically, and includes a white porcelain bowl from the Northern Song Dynasty’s Ding Kiln in Hebei, a bluish-white porcelain incense burner from the Song Dynasty, a celadon vase from the Southern Song Dynasty’s Longquan Kiln in Zhejiang, a bluish-white porcelain wine pot from the Yuan Dynasty, a crackle-glazed (kaipian) vase from the Qing Dynasty (Image 3), and royal porcelain from the Qing Imperial Court. These pieces are in the classic glaze colours, with decorative techniques from the medieval to modern periods. They express the symbolic meanings of the colours within their context and use. Notably, the bluish-white glaze, also known as Qingbai, first fired in the Song Dynasty and favoured by literati, looks like jade and symbolises purity and elegance.

To allow audiences a personal experience of the creative process and the joy of ceramic art, CYS Hall has partnered with Hong Kong’s Fifthday Studio to organise a workshop called “A Hands-on Journey of Traditional Ceramic Art: Porcelain Decoration” in July. Participants will be immersed in the creative world of ancient artisans as they paint blue-and-white patterns and apply special glazes to pre-prepared porcelain, achieving spectacular crackling effects, and creating their own ceramic masterpieces.

Details of Sensing Things

Date From now until 29 November 2024 Location 3/F, Patrick Lee Yuen Keung Academic Building (South Wing), Lingnan University Chamber of Young Snow Art Exhibition Hall, Lingnan University (Take the elevator opposite the East Asia Bank ATM to the entrance of CYS Hall) Opening hours 10:00 to 17:00 (Closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays) Free admission. Visitors are welcome, but should reserve in advance: https://forms.office.com/r/us0N7J89sL

Details of “A Hands-on Journey of Traditional Ceramic Art: Porcelain Decoration” workshop

Date 16 July and 30 July 2024 Time 14:00-15:30. There will be two 90-minute workshops, with one session per day.(No one may register for more than one session) Venue Chamber of Young Snow Art Exhibition Hall, Lingnan University Participants Open to the public, with a maximum of ten participants per session Language Cantonese Collaboration Fifthday Studio (https://www.fifthdaystudio.com/) Admission Free, although a deposit of HK$300 is required as a reservation fee, which will be refunded after the event. Please note that absentees will not be eligible for a refund. Registration https://bit.ly/45EH28z

About the Lingnan University Chamber of Young Snow Art Exhibition Hall

The Lingnan University Chamber of Young Snow Art Exhibition Hall has a remarkable collection of Chinese art. It encourages the appreciation and scholarly study of Chinese art, and intergenerational and cross-cultural dialogue through carefully curated exhibitions and educational programmes. Through various curatorial initiatives and activities that inspire engagement, CYS Hall explores traditional Chinese art as an artistic heritage in order to create a museum common that caters to diverse communities.