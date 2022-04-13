Lingnan University admits elite student-athlete through Direct Entry Stream for Top Athletes

Lingnan University (LU) is delighted to announce the admission of Hong Kong’s top boccia athlete Ng Chi-hang through Lingnan’s new Direct Entry Stream for Top Athletes (DESTA)under the University Grants Committee’s Student-Athlete Learning Support and Admission Scheme (SALSA). Ng represented Hong Kong in boccia at China’s 10th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 7th National Special Olympic Games in 2019 and The Asian Para Games at Incheon in 2014. He will be joining LU’s Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) programme in the coming academic year.

Ng’s dedication and stellar performance identify him as one of the key young athletes of the Boccia Squad Team of the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled. He will complete a Higher Diploma in Business Administration this summer, and hopes that his career lies in business administration. “I understand it is important for me to equip myself with relevant academic qualifications to help achieve my goal, and the Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) programme offered by Lingnan University will suit my needs,” Ng said.

Ms Margaret Cheung Wai-fong, Registrar of LU, said that DESTA and LU’s excellent liberal arts education allow talented athletes to engage in dual-track development and reach their full potential. “The University will continue to accept nominations from designated National Sports Associations through DESTA but self-nomination is also acceptable. We look forward to receiving more applications from outstanding student-athletes in the future.”

Athletes admitted through DESTA will receive a scholarship of up to HK$400,000 for three years from LU, which covers living and learning expenses, as well as international exchange opportunites. Additional medical care and insurance coverage will also be provided to safeguard the health of the student-athletes, and career planning services for those who wish to explore alternative options.

Starting from the 2022/23 academic year, the newly launched DESTA will run in parallel with the existing Entrance Scholarships for Elite Athletes (ESEA) since they complement each other. ESEA assesses and admits student-athletes who meet the University’s General Entrance Requirements and excel in sports, and DESTA admits student-athletes with a record of exceptional sports achievements.