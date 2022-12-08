Lingnan University in Hong Kong to confer honorary doctoral degrees upon Prof Woo Chia-wei, Ms Anna Wu Hung-yuk and Dr Zhang Yimou

Lingnan University (LU) will confer honorary doctoral degrees upon three distinguished individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in their respective professions and valuable contributions to the well-being of society. The honorary doctorate recipients are Prof Woo Chia-wei, GBS, CBE (吳家瑋教授), Ms Anna Wu Hung-yuk (胡紅玉女士), GBS, JP and Dr Zhang Yimou (張藝謀博士).

The Honorary Doctorate Conferment Ceremony will be held at the Chan Tak Tai Auditorium on campus on 15 December 2022.

Biographies of the Honorary Doctorate recipients:

Prof Woo Chia-wei, GBS, CBE

Prof Woo Chia-wei is the founding President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) who led the university to become a world-class university within a short period of time.

In 1983, at the age of 45, Prof Woo became President of San Francisco State University, the first ethnic Chinese to head a major university. He has published many academic papers and books in various fields of Physics, and received numerous awards for his professional achievements. He also received prestigious honours for his contributions to society, including the Eleanor Roosevelt Humanitarian Award from the United Nations Association, the Golden Key to the City from the mayor of San Francisco, Honorary Citizen from the Municipal Government of Shenzhen, the Gold Bauhinia Star (GBS) from the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) award from the President of France.

Prof Woo was the first person to propose the concept of Hong Kong Bay Area in 1990s, as a forerunner of the economic development of the Pearl River Delta. He is considered the “father” of the Shenzhen-Hongkong Bay Area (GBA).

He will be awarded Doctor of Social Sciences, honoris causa.

Ms Anna Wu Hung-yuk, GBS, JP

Ms Anna Wu Hung-yuk is widely acclaimed for her public service, with a record that spans four decades and eight administrations, beginning in the 1980s. In her professional life, she specialised in intellectual property law and corporate-commercial cases. She made senior partner at her firm by the age of 30 and was admitted to the Roll of Honour of the Law Society of Hong Kong.

Ms Wu has chaired many public bodies over her long and distinguished career. As Chair of the Hong Kong Consumer Council in 1997, she introduced significant reforms to better protect consumers. As Chair of the Equal Opportunities Commission, she helped protect the social goods of equality and inclusion in Hong Kong. As Chair of the Mandatory Provident Funds Schemes Authority (MPFA) from 2009 to 2015, she was able to reduce risk and cost for employees and to enhance choice. As founding Chair of the Competition Commission from 2013 to 2020, significant legal precedents were established to protect freedom of the market, particularly through the prohibition of cartels.

Ms Wu is a Justice of the Peace. She was also awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2000 and the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2011 in recognition of her outstanding public service.

She will be awarded Doctor of Laws, honoris causa.

Dr Zhang Yimou [in absentia]

Dr Zhang Yimou has made extraordinary achievements in the field of visual arts, particularly his tremendous contribution to the development of the film industry in China.

Dr Zhang made his directorial debut by helming ‘Red Sorghum’ and received numerous awards including the Golden Rooster Award for Best Picture, the Hundred Flowers Award for Best Picture, and the Golden Bear Award at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film established Zhang’s reputation as an auteur of the highest rank.

In the late 1990s, Dr Zhang made his first foray into the wider world of the visual arts, when he was invited by Maestro Zubin Mehta to direct Puccini’s ‘Turandot’ at the Florence Opera. In 2000, Zhang worked with conductor Zubin Mehta to stage in ‘Turandot’ in the Forbidden City. The film Zhang made of the gorgeous live production brought his work to a worldwide audience of film goers and opera lovers.

Dr Zhang captivated an even larger audience by directing the opening ceremonies of the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games. Making innovative use of colour, graphics, costumes, dance, and technology, Zhang contributed enormously to the host country’s enthusiastic welcome to athletes from all over the world, both in 2008 and for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

He will be awarded Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa [in absentia].