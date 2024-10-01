Lingnan University in Hong Kong holds flag-raising ceremony to mark 75th National Day

Lingnan University held a flag-raising ceremony today (1 October) to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The ceremony took place at 10:30 am at the University’s Wing On Plaza. It was attended by Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing, senior management, faculty and students, who all gathered to honour the occasion.

The flag-raising, conducted by the Lingnan University Flag Guard Team, featured the national flag of the People's Republic of China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region flag, and the flag of Lingnan University, which all fluttered gently in the light breeze while everyone, solemnly united in celebration of National Day, sang the national anthem.

Prof Chan said “Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The University aims to cultivate and enhance a sense of national identity and patriotism among its faculty and students through the flag-raising ceremony. This is the first time we have held the ceremony in the newly created flagpole area since the renovation of Wing On Plaza. Situated at the heart of our campus, Wing On Plaza is a landmark that embodies and has witnessed the University’s development over the years. The lychee trees flanking the university emblem symbolise Lingnan’s commitment to nurturing talent and ‘Education for Service’. I am honoured to participate in this meaningful flag-raising ceremony alongside our esteemed faculty and students.”