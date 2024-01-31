Lingnan University in Hong Kong receives a generous donation from the Lingnan Education Organization and launches ‘LingArt Programme on the Promotion & Inheritance of Chinese Culture’ to strengthen students’ sense of national belonging

Lingnan University is honoured to receive a generous donation of HK$3.88 million from the Lingnan Education Organization (LEO) to support the commencement of the two-year LingArt Programme on the Promotion & Inheritance of Chinese Culture (LingArt Programme). It aims to promote Chinese culture and show its grandeur and uniqueness through a series of cultural and artistic activities, so as to foster a deeper understanding of the rich and diverse heritage of China in both local and international students, as well as to nurture a sense of national belonging in local students.

The “Spring Festival 2024 cum Launch Ceremony of LingArt Programme on the Promotion & Inheritance of Chinese Culture”, encouraging cultural exchanges between East and West, was held today (31 January), and local, Mainland, and non-local staff, and students were invited as well as guests to share joy and happiness for the upcoming Chinese New Year. It was opened by Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, and senior management. The LingArt Programme was announced by President Prof Qin and his guests, who included Mr Augustine Lui Ngok-che, Chairman of the Lingnan Education Organization, Dr Patrick Wong Chi-kwong, Chairman of the Court of Lingnan University, representatives of the Wong Hoo Chuen Charitable Foundation, Mr Barry Law Lam-wai, Chairman of the Lingnan Education Organization Limited Donation Management Committee, and Dr Peter Wong Pak-heung of the Board of Director of the Lingnan Education Organization.

The two-year LingArt Programme starts from the 2023-24 academic year, and is divided into three parts, providing students with a comprehensive learning journey to understand, appreciate, and inherit Chinese and local cultures. The first part, “Light Tasting” involves experiential learning and cultural exchange activities to stimulate students' sensitivity to and interest in Chinese culture. The second part, “Savoury Delights”, offers several short courses so students can acquire basic knowledge and improve their artistic and cultural literacy. The final part, “Diligent Practice”, gives students in-depth knowledge of Chinese culture through long-term courses, advanced activities, internship opportunities, and study tours to the Mainland, as well as practical work experience and industry connections.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, welcomed the guests, staff, and students from across the globe who gathered at Lingnan to celebrate the Spring Festival. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the generous support from the Lingnan Education Organization, and said: "To echo one of the highlights in the Chief Executive’s policy address of 2023, which is to establish the Chinese Culture Promotion Office, Lingnan University will be committed to working with renowned artists, scholars, and cultural institutions to promote Chinese arts and culture through a wide range of experiential learning activities. We undertake to evolve into a future-ready institution that does not only continue to treasure Chinese culture but will also embrace the challenges brought about by the digital revolution."

In his speech, Mr Augustine Lui, Chairman of Lingnan Education Organization, said that the history of LEO is deeply intertwined with the pursuit of excellence in education and the preservation of Chinese culture, and the LingArt Programme is a reflection of that commitment. He explained: “We believe that education is the key to unlocking the full potential of our students. We are dedicated to providing them with the best possible resources and opportunities to help them achieve their goals and aspirations. We are proud to collaborate with the University to launch this innovative programme. We hope to unleash students’ passion for Chinese culture and embark them on a transformative learning journey at Lingnan University."

Dr Patrick Wong, Chairman of the Court of Lingnan University, delivered a vote of thanks and wished the programme a resounding success, saying: "The ‘LingArt’ Programme is a beacon of cultural exchange and is a remarkable display of our shared commitment to preserving and promoting our rich Chinese culture. As we stand on the cusp of the Year of the Dragon, it is the best moment to launch the programme that embodies the dragon's spirit of wisdom, power, and wealth - the wealth of our splendid inheritance. This programme will promote Chinese culture and heritage and provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talents and nurture their artistic abilities."

Performances at the “Spring Festival 2024” included a traditional lion dance, dizi, singing, and dancing by local, Mainland, and international students. Students from different countries also set up booths presenting the very different traditions and cultures of places such as Pakistan, Myanmar, Central Asia, and Mexico.

LingArt Programme on the Promotion & Inheritance of Chinese Culture:

Part 1: Light Tasting

Introduction - One-off Experience

This offers various one-off activities such as performances, lectures, experiential classes, workshops, guided tours, and visits to cultural institutions. Topics include Chinese arts (such as Kunqu, Nanyin music, and Guqin), literature (such as Confucianism), traditional crafts (such as furniture and ceramics), and various festivals (such as the Lantern Festival), presenting the essence of Chinese culture. It will serve as an excellent general introduction to Chinese culture for local, Mainland, and international students, improve young people’s understanding of Chinese culture, and stimulate their interest in the time-honoured and cherished traditions of the country.

Part 2: Savoury Delights

Hands-on Learning - Short-term Training

This goes beyond cognition and appreciation, and provides students with first-hand experiences through training courses in different Chinese cultural disciplines such as calligraphy, ink painting, seal carving, Guangcai ceramics, Ving Tsun, lion dancing, and Chinese Opera decorative design. It also covers emerging Art Technologies and Art Curation in promoting Chinese culture. Students will gain introductory knowledge of and practical skills in Chinese culture through immersive learning experiences.

Part 3: Diligent Practice

Deep Engagement - Earnest Immersion

Designed for students with a strong interest in Chinese culture and potential for progress, this includes study tours in the arts, language, and recitation, and internship opportunities in both commercial and non-profit organisations. The former allow students to visit cultural and artistic institutions, including museums, theatres, art spaces, and production units, to gain an in-depth understanding of specific cultural projects, their background, operation, and prospects. The latter focus on talent development, and provide students with internships with professional organisations such as the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Lee Family Museum, expanding their horizons, establishing connections, and facilitating their long-term familiarity with the industry.