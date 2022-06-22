Lingnan University signs Memorandum of Understanding with Chung Cheng University

Lingnan University (LU) and National Chung Cheng University (CCU) in Taiwan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote cooperation in education and academic research between the two institutions. At the signing ceremony held virtually on 22 June 2022, Prof Joshua Mok Ka-ho, LU Acting President, and Prof Hao Feng-ming, Vice-President of CCU, signed the MOU on behalf of the two parties.

To further promote collaboration in academic research, The CCU’s Center for Innovative Research on Aging Society and LU’s Asia-Pacific Institute of Ageing Studies also signed a MOU to strengthen research and exchanges on ageing care, disability services and community development.

In his address at the ceremony, Prof Mok thanked CCU for supporting and strengthening the relationship between the two institutions through various forms of academic collaboration. He said that LU is keen to work with CCU on joint research activities and academic programmes, to facilitate scholar exchanges and develop research talents, and to carry out research projects promoting healthy and productive ageing in the region.