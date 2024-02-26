Machine learning improves X-ray materials analysis

Researchers of RIKEN at Japan’s state-of-the-art synchrotron radiation facility, SPring-8, and their collaborators have developed a faster and simpler way to carry out segmentation analysis, a vital process in materials science. The new method was published in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials: Methods.

Segmentation analysis is used to understand the fine-scale composition of a material. It identifies distinct regions (or “segments”) with specific compositions, structural characteristics, or properties. This helps evaluate the suitability of a material for specific functions, as we ll as its possible limitations. It can also be used for quality control in material fabrication and for identifying points of weakness when analysing materials that have failed.

Segmentation analysis is very important for synchrotron radiation X-ray computed tomography (SR-CT), which is similar to conventional medical CT scanning but uses intense focused X-rays produced by electrons circulating in a storage ring at nearly the speed of light. The team has demonstrated that machine learning is capable of conducting the segmentation analysis for the refraction contrast CT, which is especially useful for visualising the three-dimensional structure in samples with small density differences between regions of interest, such as epoxy resins.