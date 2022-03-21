Malaysia Technology Expo 2022 Welcomes 500+ Innovations Globally

Kuala Lumpur, 17 March 2022 – Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) 21st Edition returns to the stage in a Virtual Space from March 21 to 25, 2022. Although movement restrictions and crowd management SOPs may be relaxed further, there is still uncertainty. The safety of our participants and visitors is our top priority. The theme of MTE 2022 is "Embracing the New Norm and Moving to New Frontiers," and this prestigious event is expected to attract over 10,000 online visitors from all over the world via its virtual exhibition platform. The event is proudly supported by the

- Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI)

- Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE)

- Ministry of Education (MOE) Malaysia

- International Federation of Inventors Association (IFIA)

and many other International Invention and Innovation Associations.

More than 500 entries were submitted, and 450 were shortlisted for evaluation. MTE 2022 will be welcoming 21 countries who are participating, supporting and collaborating in this year’s event. The countries are:

Australia Cambodia China Czech Republic Hong Kong India Indonesia Iran Lebanon Malaysia New Zealand Philippines Poland Singapore Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Ukraine United Kingdom Vietnam Yemen

We are also pleased to announce our Guests of Honour, who will officiate and deliver congratulatory remarks at MTE2022.

• Official Opening by YB Dato' Sri Dr. Adham Bin Baba, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Malaysia

• Asian Youth Innovation Awards Results Announcement Ceremony graced by Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia.

• International Innovation Awards Results Announcement Ceremony Congratulatory message by YB Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia.

MTE 2022 will host a series of webinars on topics such as: Innovation leadership, IP management, IR4.0, Engineering Solutions, Manufacturing Processes, Healthcare & Biotechnology Innovations, Building Innovations, Agriculture Technology, Water & Environment Technology, Sustainable Energy, Education Technology, Social & Entrepreneur Management, ICT, Smart Cities, IoT, Robotics, e-Sports, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and many more will be featured on the virtual platform.

Innovation Awards Programme 2022

Since 2020, MTE has established Independent Awards Committees for each Award to ensure that all entries are evaluated to the highest standards.

The International Innovation Awards (IIA) Committee comprised of Chair of IIA:

Prof. Ir. Dr. Ghazali Bin Omar,

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM). Deputy Chair (Industry) of IIA:

Ts. Ajmain bin Kasim,

Chief Executive Officer, SIRIM Tech Ventures Sdn. Bhd. Deputy Chair (Public University) of IIA:

Prof. Madya Dr. Muhammad Herman bin Jamaluddin,

Director, Centre for Commercialisation of Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) Deputy Chair (Private University) of IIA:

Prof. Ir. Dr. Hairul Azhar Abdul Rashid,

Vice President (Research & Innovation) of Multimedia University (MMU)

Committee comprised of The Public Service Innovation Awards (PSIA) Committee is chaired by

En. Hussein Mohd Ariff, President of Malaysia Association of Creativity and Innovation (MACRI) Malaysia.

The Asian Youth Innovation Awards (AYIA) Committee is chaired by

Prof. Dato’ Dr. Noraini Idris, President of the National STEM Association

In addition to gold, silver and bronze awards, Outstanding Innovations Awards will be presented to the best innovation of each category. Special Awards by 9 local and International Inventors Associations and Organisations will also be presented to best innovations.

International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA), Switzerland

Chinese Innovation & Invention Society (CIIS), Taiwan

Eurobusiness Haller, Poland

Indonesian Invention & Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA), Indonesia

International Alliance of Innovation and Invention Associations (IAIA), Taiwan

Malaysian Association of Creativity & Innovation (MACRI), Malaysia

National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Thailand

National STEM Association (NSA), Malaysia

Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS), Canada.

Visit MTE2022 Virtual to explore over 400 innovations, a trade exhibition for start-ups and established organisations showcasing innovations and breakthrough technologies. Visitors can virtually meet exhibitors "face-to-face" via live video chats, email, and text messaging via the platform.

Visitors can now register for free to attend the event. Join MTE2022 Virtual today and connect your company to cutting-edge innovations. More information is available on the official website, www.mte.org.my.

Register and access MTE2022 Virtual here: https://mte.ibentos.com/

Opening Hours

MTE2021 Virtual is held from 21 – 25 March 2022 (Monday – Friday) accessible 24 hours from: 21st March 2020 at 9.30am (Malaysia/Singapore time). The platform will remain live for 1 weeks until 1st April 2022.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Denise Ang : [email protected]

Office Telephone : +603.6140.6666

Mobile : +6012.321.7345

About the Organizer

PROTEMP Exhibitions and Conferences Sdn. Bhd.

PROTEMP (Professional Trade Exhibition & Meeting Planner) has been organising, managing and representing hundreds of successful trade and industry events since 1984. The Malaysia Technology Expo (MTE) is one of many exhibitions that we have organised since its inception 20 years ago.

We also produce, manage and represent conferences and exhibitions on water, engineering, healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and hospitality, communications, broadcast and emerging technologies, fintech, and lifestyle events.

Since 2020, we have transformed our processes and project management systems, and pivoted to the virtual space, and transformed our events digitally, so that events can continue to be held with minimum disruption, and facilitate the networking between buyers and sellers, continue the conversation, exchange of knowledge and generate new business leads and connections.

- end -