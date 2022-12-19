Sacred geometric images found in Buddhist, Hindu and Jain art, mandalas are symmetrical circular forms that typically comprise a central deity surrounded by motifs and symbols. Often used by devotees as a meditation tool, a mandala is intended to function as a spiritual map or microcosm of the universe, which one may travel along to merge with the central figure, and a consecrated, sacred space that can serve as a ground for the gods. When hung in temples or monasteries, mandalas are also thought to have a talismanic power, protecting the structure from destruction or deterioration by reinforcing the space spiritually. The structure of mandalas varies from one religious context to another, with the most elaborate and codified ones found in East Asian sects of Buddhism, particularly Tibetan, Pure Land and Shingon Buddhism. A mandala may be painted on paper or cloth such as in Thangka paintings, as well as drawn on ground with white and coloured threads or rice powders. In some instances, it may be fashioned in bronze, or rendered in stone, like it is at the Borobudur in Java.

Depending on their definition, different scholars may trace the origins of the mandala to different points in south Asian history, with some suggesting that the Pashupati seal found at Mohenjo-Daro could be seen as a mandala, as it consists of a central deity surrounded by symbols from his realm. Similarly, a relief image in the Kanheri caves, dating back to the sixth century CE, is considered a mandala because it appears to depict the Buddha surrounded by four identical others, possibly an early instance of the Five Tathagatas. It has also been posited that the circumambulation of stupas and certain Buddhist pilgrimage routes can be read as geographical mandalas through which devotees have to physically travel. Other scholars argue that it is only after Buddhist iconography developed enough for each Buddha and bodhisattva to have their own set of distinguishing symbols, that mandalas have been made as a spiritual template. It is generally accepted however, that the mandala was fully realised in its current form in Tibetan Buddhism by the eighth or ninth century. Thangka paintings from as early as the eleventh and twelfth centuries feature complex mandala diagrams and intricate mandalas are also present in the murals at early Tibetan sanctuaries and monasteries, such as Tabo, Alchi, Sakya and Gyantse.