Meet Dr. Ji Ha Lee

As a chemist, Assistant Professor Ji Ha Lee from Hiroshima University's Graduate School of Advanced Science and Engineering works on developing recyclable and degradable gels sturdy enough to replace plastics as well as nanogels that can help with targeted drug delivery. We chatted with her to get to know more about her and her work.

Q: Can you please tell us about your field of research?

Ah, yes! My research focuses on gel materials. Do you know about gels?

Q: Yes, but we're not so familiar with it. Can you tell us about it?

Gels are not fully liquid nor solid but they behave sometimes like a liquid and sometimes like a solid. Think of konjac, contact lenses, and jelly.

They are a substance with a physical structure that can range from soft and weak to hard and rough. Gels are defined as a dilute cross-linked system that doesn't flow when in a steady state, appearing mostly like a liquid but behaving like a solid due to its three-dimensional cross-linked network structure. They are commonly found in different forms and have properties such as solvents, crosslinking points, and 3D network structures. Furthermore, the hardness and roughness of soft gels can be controlled through external stimulation, such as pH, temperature, and light. With these properties, gels have potential applications in various fields like medicine, food, and cosmetics.