Melts in the light, not in your hand: novel crystal compound melts under ultraviolet light

Researchers from Osaka University discover a novel material that transitions from a crystal to a liquid and exhibits changes in luminescence when exposed to ultraviolet irradiation, enabling a molecular-level visualization of the crystal-melting process

Osaka, Japan – While many materials melt when heated, researchers from Japan recently discovered a novel material in which melting can be induced by ultraviolet light instead of being induced only by heat. Even more intriguing, this material exhibits changes in its luminescent properties while it melts. This material is the first organic crystalline material found to show changes in luminescent color and intensity upon ultraviolet light-induced melting.

In Chemical Science, investigators from Osaka University reported their discovery of a new class of photo-responsive crystal compounds, ‘heteroaromatic 1,2-diketones’. Light irradiation causes the crystals in these materials to melt, a phenomenon termed photo-induced crystal-to-liquid transition (PCLT).

This phenomenon can dramatically change a material’s properties and makes possible a broad range of applications, for example, photo-responsive, reversible adhesives that could be controlled by light. Few materials have been shown to have this crystal-melting property; hence, the discovery of a new class of PCLT materials is a great step forward in this field.

In characterizing their newly discovered class of PCLT materials, the researchers found that one member of this class, the diketone ‘SO’, shows changes in luminescence during the irradiation-induced melting process. “This is the first organic crystal we know of that exhibits a luminescent evolution during crystal melting, showing changes in intensity and color, from green to yellow,” says lead author Mao Komura.

These changes in luminescence, i.e., changes in the way the material absorbs and emits light, indicated that SO was undergoing molecular-level changes in shape during the PCLT process. Building upon past research on luminescent molecules, the research team realized they could further investigate these molecular-level changes underlying PCLT to better understand the crystal-melting phenomenon.