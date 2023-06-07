Microbiology journal recruits first intake of Junior Editors in drive to nurture early careers talent

The peer-reviewed journal Letters in Applied Microbiology is recruiting its first intake of Junior Editors as part of its new drive to nurture early careers talent.

The journal, an Applied Microbiology International (AMI) publication, is recruiting 16 new Junior Editors who will be working with mentors to learn how to handle papers through all stages of the peer review process while upholding high ethical standards and striving to give all authors the best experience in their interactions.The Junior Editors will receive extensive training and support over a two-year term, with the added benefit of free membership to AMI.

Letters in Applied Microbiology is a popular journal for early careers scientists to showcase their findings and recently sponsored the AMI ECS Research Symposium in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The new recruitment drive will expand on that sense of a ‘home’ for early careers microbiologists by offering valuable opportunities to get on the first rung of the ladder towards being an academic editor and developing a fresh international talent pipeline.

“Our vision for LAM is to be the journal that supports and develops the next generation of applied microbiologists. We are looking to focus on early career researchers and be accessible and inclusive. As such, we have developed the structure of the board to enable us to train the editors of the future,” said Editor-in-Chief Marcela Hernández.

“These roles are open to ECRs, within six years of completing a PhD, globally, with no editorial experience necessary as they will be trained for two years. AMI will provide a small honorarium for trainees and a certificate at the end of the two years.”

Letters in Applied Microbiology is a hybrid journal, publishing research and reviews in the broad field of applied microbiology.

After many years publishing with Blackwell and then Wiley, as of January 2023, the journal is now published with AMI’s new publishing partner, Oxford University Press, under the new editorial leadership of Dr Marcela Hernández, Editor-in-Chief, and Dr Callum Cooper, Deputy Editor.

