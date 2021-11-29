Mobile molecular robots swim in water

Creating molecular microrobots that mimic the abilities of living organisms is a dream of nanotechnology, as illustrated by the renowned physicist Richard Feynman. There are a number of challenges in achieving this goal. One of the most significant of these is the creation of directed self-propulsion in water.

A team of three scientists from Hokkaido University, led by Assistant Professor Yoshiyuki Kageyama, has succeeded in creating a microcrystal that utilizes self-continuous reciprocating motion for propulsion. Their findings were published in the journal Small.

The dream of microrobots is an old one, having been addressed in science fiction for many decades, and popularised by the rise of nanotechnology. One aspect of these robots is self-propulsion, the ability to move themselves self-sustainably. There are two major challenges to achieving this: the first is to make a molecular robot that can reciprocally deform, and the second is converting this deformation into propulsion of the molecular robot.

Kageyama’s group built on their previous research that had solved the first challenge — the creation of molecular robots that can reciprocally deform. However, tiny objects cannot convert their reciprocal motion into progressive motion, in general, as explained by Edward Purcell’s scallop theorem. In the current study, the scientists went to the next step and succeeded in realizing self-propulsion of the molecular robot in an experimental system where motion was confined to two dimensions; in this system, viscous resistance acts anisotropically, making it negligibly weak.