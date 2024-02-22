Modeling tree masting

Joint press release by Hokkaido University and the National Institute for Environmental Studies.

Some species of trees go through a process called masting, involving periodical cycles of synchronized mass production of fruits and seeds, followed by much lower production in the next year or over several subsequent years. Researchers at Hokkaido University have developed new computer-based models of masting that, amongst other uses, could help predict the effects of climate change on woodland and forests. Their work is published in the journal Ecological Modelling.

The effects of masting are not included in most commonly used dynamic vegetation models, a weakness that stimulated Tomomichi Kato, of Hokkaido University’s Research Faculty of Agriculture, and Lea Végh, of the National Institute for Environmental Studies, to address this gap.

The over-production of seeds during masting imposes considerable nutritional and energy costs on the trees, but it is believed to have evolved to ensure the survival of sufficient seeds. If the animals that feed on the seeds have a sudden excess supply, they cannot eat all of them and enough seeds will remain to develop into seedlings.

“In addition to understanding the effects of masting on trees, our model could be useful for projecting the long-term trend of food availability, such as acorn production, for wild animals,” says Végh.

Masting can cause an increase in the population of rodents, and lead to moth, tick and Lyme disease outbreaks, so it can have significant effects on the complex interactions between humans and the natural world.