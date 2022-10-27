A Nobel Prize winner who opposed nuclear weapons

Tomonaga was also a strong proponent of peace, who actively campaigned against the proliferation of nuclear weapons and promoted the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Tomonaga’s research established the basic principles of quantum electrodynamics and resolved some of the field’s key problems. For his scientific contributions, the physicist received many awards and honours, including the Japan Academy Prize, the Order of Culture of Japan and the Lomonosov Gold Medal, bestowed by the Russian Academy of Sciences. He was also the president of the Tokyo University of Education from 1956 to 1962 and chairman of the Japan Science Council. (Photo courtesy of Japan Information Centre, London)