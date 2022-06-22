Nuclear magic trick

In nuclear physics, some isotopes are called “magic” because they contain exactly the right number of protons or neutrons to form a complete shell. The first few magic numbers are 2, 8, 20, 28, and 50. Calcium-40, the most abundant form of calcium, is considered “doubly magic” because it has 20 protons and 20 neutrons in its nucleus. As a result, this isotope is very stable. With magic nuclei, various shapes of the nucleus may have very similar energies, so that coexistence can occur. This represents the quantum superposition of more than one conformation of protons and neutrons at the same time. However, the decay mechanism of a nucleus in the “superdeformed” conformation, shaped like an elongated rugby ball, into the lowest-energy spherical shape has been a major mystery.

Now, the team of researchers has used measurements of electron and positron emission from decay transitions between different states of calcium-40 nuclei to clarify the mechanism. “We observed evidence that the decay from the superdeformed excited state to the spherical ground state is unexpectedly suppressed in a calcium-40 nucleus,” first author Eiji Ideguchi says. The team found that the transition strength between these states is so small because of destructive quantum interference between coexisting shape configurations of similar energies.