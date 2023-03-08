Nurturing graduate students with science communication skills

“Science is a multi-layered enterprise, where new and old information is being shared by a variety of stakeholders,” says Thilina Heenatigala, ELSI’s specially appointed assistant professor and director of communications. “This in- and outward communication between different layers is crucial for understanding and advancing science.”

Heenatigala is a lecturer of the course “Communicating Earth-life science to the world”, under ELSI’s integrated five-year graduate program. It aims to equip graduate students with practical skills to communicate research to a scientific community, policymakers and the public.

Through lectures, discussions and projects, students learn answers to questions like what is science communication, how differently do scientists and the public understand research, and what are researchers’ responsibilities in morals and ethics?

The course is led by Heenatigala, ELSI’s vice director John Hernlund, and biogeochemist Shawn McGlynn, who bring in key skills and knowledge on public and media engagement, organising large-scale scientific meetings and outreach at an institution level, and building collaborations and dealing with academic decision makers.

“It was an interesting course where we learned different facets of scientific communication, like public engagement, scientific meetings, publishing scientific papers, and press releases,” says Riddhi Gondhalekar, a graduate programme student who participated in the course.

Scientist-public relationship

Learning how to communicate science effectively at the start of a career helps young researchers in various ways. For example, it equips them with the skills necessary to present at a conference and build a network. “But most importantly, it helps them think of their scientific activities being connected to the society,” Heenatigala says.

Heenatigala explains that students are “quite keen” to understand what science can give society, discuss how public outreach can be a means to return taxpayer investment in science, and scrutinise diversity, equity and inclusion in today’s academia.