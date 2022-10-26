One-stop hydrogen shop: Reducing the cost of a future energy carrier

Researchers from Osaka University have simplified some long-standing challenges of processing hydrogen for use as a fuel. This work might help increase the mid- and long-term prospects of hydrogen as a sustainable energy source

Osaka, Japan – Hydrogen is essential to the modern economy, and expanding its utility in a more sustainable society is a major global priority. Now, in a study recently published in Science Advances, researchers from Osaka University have made exciting progress toward eliminating many of the remaining bottlenecks in using hydrogen as an energy carrier.

As a chemical precursor to the ammonia that's used in fertilizer production, hydrogen has helped feed the world and, in the future, hydrogen may continue to save lives by also serving as a fuel. A major obstacle to this goal is how we currently produce hydrogen. There are many methods for producing hydrogen—such as by reacting high-temperature steam with natural gas—but these approaches result in the production of crude hydrogen, which contains contaminant gases that are difficult to remove, decreasing the value of the resulting hydrogen. For the commercial use of hydrogen, all contaminants must be rigorously removed by multistep, energy-intensive processes that are independently optimized for each contaminant, making it difficult to extract the hydrogen from the crude mixture containing the by-products.