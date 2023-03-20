Parasites alter likelihood of fish being caught by anglers

Associate Professor Itsuro Koizumi at the Faculty of Environmental Earth Science, Hokkaido University, and graduate student Ryota Hasegawa have investigated how a mouth and gill parasite of the whitespotted char, a salmonid fish, affects its vulnerability to angling. Their findings were published in the journal The Science of Nature.

“We performed a field survey in a tributary of the Ito River in Hakodate, Hokkaido,” Hasegawa explained. “The study area was selected for three reasons: we knew that the parasite was common in the survey area; the char population was geographically confined to the study area; and the study area is part of a year-round protected freshwater area, meaning that the fish had not previously been exposed to angling which could affect their behavior.”

The study considered two parameters: the body condition of the fish (a relationship between their body mass and body length) and their parasite infection status (whether the fish was infected with parasites or not). Fish were caught by angling and by electrofishing, and the numbers of fish under each category were compared.

Two specific groups of char were most vulnerable to angling: those that had a high body condition and also had parasites, and those that had a low body condition but no parasites. Larger fish were more vulnerable to angling.