Photonics-based wireless link breaks speed records for data transmission

To pack in large amounts of data and keep responses fast, the sub-terahertz band, which extends from 100 GHz to 300 GHz, will be used by 6G transmitters and receivers. A sophisticated approach called “multi-level signal modulation” is used to further increase the data transmission rate of these wireless links. However, when operating at the top end of these extremely high frequencies, multi-level signal modulation becomes highly sensitive to noise. To work well, it relies on precise reference signals, and when these signals begin to shift forward and backward in time (a phenomenon called “phase noise”), the performance of multi-level signal modulation drops.

“This problem has limited 300-GHz communications so far,” says Keisuke Maekawa, lead author of the study. “However, we found that at high frequencies, a signal generator based on a photonic device had much less phase noise than a conventional electrical signal generator.”

Specifically, the team used a stimulated Brillouin scattering laser, which employs interactions between sound and light waves, to generate a precise signal. They then set up a 300 GHz-band wireless communication system that employs the laser-based signal generator in both the transmitter and receiver. The system also used on-line digital signal processing (DSP) to demodulate the signals in the receiver and increase the data rate.