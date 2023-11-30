Pick and place: Creating 3D-printed materials that shrink more precisely

From houses to hearing aids, three-dimensional (3D) printing is revolutionising how we create complex structures at scale. Zooming down to the micro and nano levels, a process known as two-photon polymerisation lithography (TPL) allows scientists and engineers to construct objects with microscopic precision, which has wide-reaching implications for industries ranging from medicine to manufacturing.

In computing and communication, for instance, TPL can be used to develop new optical materials, such as photonic crystals that can manipulate light in new ways. However, despite its promise, some challenges to fully harnessing its potential are still in the way. Chief among these is the challenge of achieving uniform shrinkage and feature sizes below the wavelength of visible light, which is essential when it comes to advanced light manipulation.

Addressing this challenge, a team of researchers led by Professor Joel Yang from the Singapore University of Technology and Design’s (SUTD) Engineering Product Development pillar —in collaboration with their counterparts from the Industrial Technology Center of Wakayama Prefecture in Japan—introduced a new method that ensures even shrinkage of 3D-printed structures when heat treated. This further refines the usage of TPL in producing high-precision, nanoscale features.

Their research paper, ‘Pick and place process for uniform shrinking of 3D printed micro- and nano-architected materials’, was published in Nature Communications.

In their study, the researchers employed a layer of poly(vinyl alcohol), or PVA, on the printing substrate to facilitate 3D printed parts to be washed off and transferred onto a separate substrate thus enabling controlled and uniform reduction of 3D printed parts. The loose attachment onto the new substrate allowed the base of the structures to glide as the overall 3D print uniformly shrinks during heating. This simple yet effective approach circumvents the issue of non-uniform shrinkage caused by the attachment of the structure to the surface on which it was printed. It also opens up possibilities of transferring microscopic 3D printed parts for integration with other devices, or onto substrates that are not suitable for TPL.