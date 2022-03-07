Placing science outreach centre-stage in Japan

He is doing this by holding onto some of the important science communication traditions within ELSI and in Japan, while also ushering in the new.

A case in point: institutions across the country highly value their annual science symposiums. ELSI’s 9th annual symposium in 2021 and 10th symposium in January 2022 both dedicated parts of their programs to outreach and science communication. This is the first time for these symposiums not to be fully dedicated to a scientific topic.

Heenatigala and his team at ELSI’s outreach and science communication office have also been organizing promotional campaigns to encourage school students to attend some of the institute’s public lectures, which are typically attended by older audiences. Heenatigala believes this is important to improve science literacy and also inspire the next generation of scientists. Some of ELSI’s public engagement activities are now hosting much younger audiences as a result of these efforts. ELSI’s Annual Public Lecture 2022 in January was held under the title of: “From Deep Earth to Deep Space”, hosting talks by inner Earth expert Kei Hirose and planetary atmospheric scientist Yasuhito Sekine.

ELSI is so convinced in the importance of science outreach that it is launching a global science communication course in its new and upcoming five-year integrated graduate programme on origins of life studies. “A key thing universities in Japan need to look into is including formal science communication programmes in their curricula in order to generate a highly skilled outreach workforce,” says Heenatigala. Currently, he explains, outreach is conducted in most Japanese institutions by administrative staff, who love science and its communication but are not typically trained in either of these fields. These dedicated employees often find it difficult to get institutional approval to improve their skills by attending science communication workshops, as institutions aren’t conventionally accustomed to sending their staff out for training and conferences as they do for their scientific faculty. “Institutions need to encourage their staff to attend locally available training,” says Heenatigala. To address this gap, ESLI’s outreach team organizes science communication training sessions for scientists and outreach practitioners at the institution and in other parts of Japan.

In recent years, ELSI has also become very innovative in its science communication approach. Its science-art programme annually hosts an artist on the institution’s premises for a period of three to six months, with the aim of opening the minds of scientists and artists to each other’s different ways of thinking.