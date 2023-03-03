Pour water and shake for electricity

A new stick-like, water-based device can convert energy from movement into electricity. The technology, which was reported in the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials, could be used to power portable devices, such as safety lights.

Growing interest in the Internet-ofthings and small electronics has created high demand for portable energy sources. One way to produce power is to harvest energy from the environment, such as thermal, solar or mechanical energy. To capture mechanical energy – the power an object gets from its position and motion – scientists have developed triboelectric nanogenerators, which can produce electricity through friction.

“Triboelectric nanogenerators are one of the most effective tools for harvesting mechanical energy because of their high electrical output, low cost and easy accessibility,” explains mechanical engineer Sangmin Lee of Chung-ang University in the Republic of Korea.

Triboelectric generators become electrically charged when two dissimilar materials touch and then separate. For example, when a balloon is rubbed on clothing, it becomes charged and can stick to things. However, friction between two materials inevitably causes damage, reducing device lifespan.