Robotics engineers pay attention to matters of the heart

A multidisciplinary team of robotics and electronic systems engineers working with cardiologists and materials scientists has developed a robotic apparatus that uses an external magnetic field to precisely and remotely control guidewires through tiny and tortuous blood vessels. The team, led by researchers at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST), reported their results in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials.

The apparatus, following further tests and commercialization, could minimize the exposure of physicians to X-ray radiation while looking for and treating narrowed or blocked blood vessels.

“Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, and it is very important to be able to diagnose and treat these diseases in the most minimally invasive way possible,” says DGIST robotics engineer Hongsoo Choi.

Currently, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) involves introducing a guidewire through the large femoral artery in the groin or the radial artery in the wrist and expertly manipulating it until it reaches the largest blood vessel in the body, the aorta. A contrast agent is then injected into the aorta, where it spreads into the coronary arteries that feed the heart. X-ray images are then taken to pinpoint any blockages present in these arteries. This intervention requires a huge amount of skill and can still lead to vessel perforation. It also involves unnecessary exposure of the physician to X-ray radiation, as the procedure is conducted at the patient’s bedside.

In recent years, researchers have been investigating the use of robotic magnetic systems to improve the remote control of this sort of procedure. But the systems that have been developed are ºften bulky and do not respond quickly enough.