Rock researcher wrote the first Chinese palaeontology textbooks

Giants in History: Palaeontologist Yichun Hao (1920 – 2001) co-authored the first Chinese textbooks on palaeontology and micropalaeontology.

Her research on Foraminifera – amoeba-like organisms with shells – was vital for the exploration and utilisation of marine energy resources. Hao also made significant contributions to the fields of stratigraphy and palaeontology, petroleum exploration and palaeoceanography. Together with her research team, she mapped the rock layers in the northeast and southwest regions of China. Hao’s academic positions included serving as vice-president of the Palaeontological Society of China, as president of the Micropalaeontological Society of China, and as a member of the International Science Union. In 1980, she became an academician in the Academic Division of Earth Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

  

 

Giants in History

CLICK HERE to get to know these fascinating researchers.

Who else did great things? Tell us!

Published: 19 May 2022

Institution:
Asia Research News

Contact details:

Asia Research News
[email protected]
Country: 
China
News topics: 
Education
Energy
Environment
Science
Academic discipline: 
Paleontology
Content type: 
Giants in History