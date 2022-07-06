Seeing photovoltaic devices in a new light

Photograph of SbSI and SbSI:Sb 2 S 3 photovoltaic devices. (Original content, Credit must be given to the creator, Ryosuke Nishikubo)

Researchers at Osaka University measured the photovoltaic properties of antimony sulfiodide:sulfide devices and discover a voltage that depends on the wavelength of incident light, which may help develop new light-sensing and imaging devices

Osaka, Japan – Scientists from the Institute for Open and Transdisciplinary Research Initiatives at Osaka University discovered a new feature of solar cells made from antimony sulfiodide:sulfide composite they termed the wavelength-dependent photovoltaic effect (WDPE). The team determined that changing the color of incident light from visible to ultraviolet induced a reversible change in the output voltage, while leaving the current generated unchanged. This work may lead to new functional light-sensing and imaging devices.

Photovoltaic (PV) devices — such as solar cells and photodiodes — which convert light energy into electronic power are important as renewable energy sources or as light/image sensors. Recent progress in thin film PV devices has attracted much attention owing to their low-cost process, flexibility, and light weight. However, although various PV devices have been reported so far, reversible and fast wavelength-dependent responses have not been previously observed. To distinguish between irradiation colors using a single photodiode, a liquid crystal filter must be used that can electronically switch the absorption color range. However, these filters are bulky; being able to perform color detection without requiring such filters would be useful for minimizing the size of photovoltaic devices.