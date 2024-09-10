Seventeen Lingnan University scholars recognised as National Best Scientists by Research.com

International academic website Research.com commends Lingnan University in their latest edition of 2024 Best Scientists. Seventeen leading scholars from Lingnan University are ranked among the national best scientists in their respective disciplines, including Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing; Prof Xin Yao, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) and Tong Tin Sun Chair Professor of Machine Learning; Prof Bradley Richard Barnes, Interim Associate Vice-President (Global Affairs) cum Director of Global Education; Prof Siu Oi-ling, Lam Woo & Co Ltd Chair Professor of Applied Psychology and Head of the Department of Psychology; and Prof Dean Tjosvold, Emeritus Professor at the Department of Management.

Prof Dean Tjosvold is ranked 9th in Business and Management and 10th in Psychology nationally; Prof Xin Yao is ranked 10th in China in Computer Science; Prof Siu Oi-ling is ranked 23rd in China in Psychology; Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu is ranked 32nd in Mathematics nationally; and Prof Bradley Richard Barnes is ranked 52nd in China in the field of Business and Management.

Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science of Lingnan University, said “The research capabilities of Lingnan University's scholars in their respective fields have gained international recognition, which is truly encouraging. Among the scholars named, Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Prof Xin Yao, and Prof Bradley Richard Barnes have recently joined us through the Lingnan-60 Global Talent Recruitment campaign. This reflects Lingnan's commitment to becoming a comprehensive university in arts and sciences in the digital era, with impactful research and innovations that support Hong Kong's development as an international higher education hub. The University has integrated digital elements such as artificial intelligence and big data into its programmes, while also emphasising whole-person education and all-round development, enhancing interdisciplinary research and actively promoting national innovation and technology development.”

In addition to the five scholars mentioned above, another 12 have been classed among the top scientists in their respective academic fields. For a detailed list, please refer to Table 1.

The Ranking of Best Scientists by Research.com is a globally recognised accolade that acknowledges the research strengths and significant influence of scholars in the field. Position is based on a researcher's Discipline H-index, which includes publications and citation values for an examined discipline.

Table 1. Seventeen of Lingnan University’s scholars have been ranked among the national best scientists in their respective disciplines.