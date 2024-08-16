From shrimp to steel: Introducing nature-inspired metalworking

Humans have long turned to nature for solutions, from deciphering the mysteries of flight to creating stronger materials. For Javier Fernandez, Associate Professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), nature is a blueprint for sustainability. “Unlike our society’s energy-intensive engineering, nature operates under a paradigm of scarcity and finds solutions without access to intense energy sources or transport of materials,” he observed.

Chitin, found everywhere in nature ranging from shrimp to seashells and mushrooms, is an organic material that deserves a closer look. In addition to being the second most abundant organic material on Earth, it is strong and lightweight, making it an ideal material for many engineering applications.

“Chitin also has a strong affinity for metals,” said Assoc Prof Fernandez. “We decided to evaluate whether this affinity, combined with the processes that shape the cuticle, could be used to produce functional metallic structures in a ‘biological’ way.”

In the natural world, metals, while rarely used, can be found in some chitinous structures, such as the cuticles and exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans. By digging deeper into the affinity that chitins and their derivatives have for metals, Fernandez and his team designed a new approach to metalworking, which they published in their paper, “A biological approach to metalworking based on chitinous colloids and composites”, in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.