Significant increase in suicide rates in women and younger age groups during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan

Joint Release by Hokkaido University and Asahikawa Medical University.

Studies have shown that death by suicide can increase during infectious disease epidemics. While increased community cohesion and mutual support may have initially decreased suicide risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, few studies have been conducted on the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan.

A joint study by researchers at Hokkaido University and Asahikawa Medical University has analysed trends in monthly suicide rates by age and gender from January 2016 to December 2021 in Japan using provisional mortality data in an interrupted time series analysis.

The group found that there were 1208 excess suicide deaths for men and 1825 for women between April 2020 and December 2021. While there was no statistically significant increase in overall suicide rates for men and women during the pandemic period, sub-group analyses revealed that there was a statistically significant increase in men aged 20 – 29 years and 40 – 49 years, and in women 20 – 29 years, 30 – 39 years, 50 – 59yrs, 60 - 69 years and 70 – 79 years.