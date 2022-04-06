Simulations explain Greenland’s slower summer warming

Climate changes in the tropical Pacific have temporarily put the brakes on rapid warming and ice melting in Greenland.
CC BY-SA 2.5 Hannes Grobe

A slow-down in summer warming and ice loss in Greenland over the past decade is linked to a shift in El Niño to events over central Pacific, via an atmospheric remote forcing. (Illustration: Shinji Matsumura).

Shinji Matsumura

Simulations explain Greenland's slower summer warming
