Simulations provide map to treasure trove of fluorinated compounds

Computer simulations are most often used as a guide, so chemists can more efficiently work out the exact details of a general reaction idea they have in mind — much like a compass helps guide an explorer efficiently to a destination on their map. However, researchers at ICReDD took things a big step further and used simulations to produce the general idea for an entirely unimagined reaction, effectively using computations to make the map itself. Using the design principle suggested by computational results, the team hit the motherlode in the lab, successfully developing a suite of 48 reactions that produce compounds potentially useful for novel drug development.

The presence and position of fluorine in a molecule often affects a molecule’s pharmacological activity. Researchers at ICReDD have utilized quantum chemical calculations to discover a reaction that selectively adds two fluorine atoms to a difficult-to-access position on an N-heterocycle — molecules with a carbon ring structure where at least one carbon in the ring is replaced with nitrogen. The ability to attach fluorine atoms to the previously difficult-to-access “alpha carbon” — the carbon immediately next to the nitrogen in the ring structure — could lead to the development of a host of novel drugs.

Before carrying out experiments in the lab, the researchers cast a wide net, computationally testing the viability of numerous 3-component reactions using the artificial force induced reaction (AFIR) method. They simulated the reaction of a difluorocarbene molecule, which acts at the source of fluorine atoms, with various pairs of small molecules featuring a double or triple bond. These simulations showed that a number of ring-forming reactions should be viable.