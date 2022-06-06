SIT and AMILI in Partnership to Advance Asian Gut Health R&D

About the Singapore Institute of Technology

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) is Singapore’s first University of Applied Learning, offering specialised degree programmes that prepare its graduates to be work-ready professionals. With a mission to develop individuals and innovate with industry to impact the economy and society in meaningful ways, SIT aims to also be a leader in innovative workplace learning and applied research.

The University’s unique pedagogy integrates work and study, embracing authentic learning in a real-world environment through collaborations with key strategic partners. Its focus on applied research with business impact is aimed at helping industry innovate and grow. The University’s centralised campus in Punggol, when ready in 2024, will feature a fit-for-purpose campus within the larger Punggol Digital District, where academia and industry will be tightly integrated with the community.

For more information, visit https://www.SingaporeTech.edu.sg.

About AMILI

AMILI is a precision gut microbiome company building the world’s largest multi-ethnic Asia-centric microbiome database, including Southeast Asia’s only stool bank. Applying advanced analytics to its database, AMILI is developing diagnostics tests, predictive algorithms and microbiome-modifying interventions to support the gut microbiome innovation and therapy to positively impact millions of lives across Asia. The company is based in Singapore.

For media enquiries, please contact: