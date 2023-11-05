Successful Pre-Summit Hosted by Lingnan University for Leading Academics

The QS Higher Education APAC Summit 2023, a pivotal event for academics and administrators, will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 7-9 November 2023. In a noteworthy precursor to this, Lingnan University successfully hosted a Pre-Summit APAC 2023 at its Hong Kong campus today (3 November 2023). The pre-summit was particularly focused on liberal arts, and it explored the ongoing evolution of these disciplines along with the increasing impact of technology in and beyond the classroom.

Lingnan University, in collaboration with QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), the global higher education analyst renowned for its annual World University Rankings, organised this Pre-Summit. The event was presented in a hybrid format and attracted more than 450 participants from around the Asia-Pacific region, surpassing expectations.

The agenda featured four main sessions, including a keynote talk on how liberal arts universities can adapt and thrive in the digital era, and another on teaching as a design science. A special Presidents’ Forum on "The Art of STEM" was held, examining how best to integrate scientific thinking into a predominantly liberal arts curriculum. The expert panelists for this discussion included Prof S. Joe Qin, President of Lingnan University; Professor Shoichiro Iwakiri, President of International Christian University in Japan; and Professor Tao Tang, President of Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College, among others.

"China’s higher education system is experiencing significant development, with an increased emphasis on innovation, entrepreneurship, internationalisation, and student outcomes," said Prof Qin. "Lingnan University, with its historic roots in the Greater Bay Area and forward-looking vision, is committed to leading these changes. We are excited to foster global collaborations and partnerships, essential for advancing higher education in the digital era."

In his speech, Mr Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice President, emphasised the importance of maintaining an identity focus on the arts and creativity as a fundamental pillar of the universities' foundation. ‘’I think what we are going to see over the course of the next 10 to 20 years is an increased respect and a more valued place in the international higher education sector for universities that put those priorities forward as central to their identity,’’ he added.

Another panel discussion considered what is needed for today’s students to gain a fuller understanding of global issues, and to develop the empathy and personal attributes essential for finding success in their future careers.

In the following days, Lingnan University will be well represented at the QS Higher Education APAC Summit in Kuala Lumpur. President Qin has been invited to deliver a speech and participate in a topical panel discussion also featuring Ben Sowter, QS Senior Vice-President.

For further information about these events, please click here.