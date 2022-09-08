A devotional tradition where images of Buddhist deities are painted on scrolls, to gain divine merit and for teaching and meditating, historically, thangka paintings served as visual aids.

The tradition emerged from Nepal in the seventh century and spread to the Himalayan region, significantly Tibet (now Tibet Autonomous Region). Travelling Buddhist teachers would deliver talks on Buddha’s life and teaching and complement their lectures with these painted scrolls. Thangka paintings function as intermediaries between the mortal and divine world; when consecrated in shrines or family altars, they are believed to be occupied by the deity they depict. They are also worshipped as part of public religious ceremonies, and often commissioned as a means of generating spiritual merit. They are also used to guide and enhance meditation.

Derived from the pata paintings of India and practices of drawing mandala into the ground for ritual use, thangkas came to be painted on woven canvas, usually cotton, with bamboo-cane rod pasted on its bottom edge so that it could be rolled. Generally rectangular, the canvas is strung on a bamboo frame, which is stretched onto a wooden frame. It is washed and scrubbed many times and the surface is traditionally coated with chalk, gesso (animal glue) and a base pigment, which is then replaced by a distemper-glue mixture and rubbed with a piece of porcelain or glass until it is smooth. The outlines of deity and composition are then made in charcoal or pencil, according to rules of iconography and iconometry in grids. These pencilled drawings are painted over with a fine brush and later painted in. The colours used in painting were sourced naturally from vegetable and mineral pigments and mixed with lime and gluten. The colours used include red, arsenic yellow, vitriol green, carmine vermillion, lapis blue, indigo and gold. The main deity is painted once the background is filled in. When finished, the painted thangka is given a silk brocade border that usually consists of red, yellow and blue fabrics. The thangka also has a finer silk fabric stitched on it to function as a protective curtain. This is usually yellow in colour. Besides being painted, some traditional thangkas were also embroidered or appliqued.