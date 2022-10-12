Time of day might not matter for COVID-19 vaccination

Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants’ age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.

The researchers recruited their study participants from Hokkaido University employees and students who received their first dose of the mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine two to four weeks earlier. Those who had been previously infected with COVID-19 were excluded. The study group did not include shift workers, a crucial difference between this and some previous studies on healthcare workers.

The team collected demographic data on the final group of 332 Japanese participants and took blood samples to measure antibody titers against SARS-CoV-2. They then conducted statistical analyses to find out if there were associations between the time of day when the participants received their vaccine dose, any of the demographic characteristics, and the immune response.