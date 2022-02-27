Transforming common insulators into superior superconductors

The organic compound in this study is puzzling because it controversially exhibits properties of both superconductors (zero resistivity) and insulators (infinite resistivity). Based on detailed comparison of the structures and electrical properties of a series of single crystals of the same material, we have discovered that the differences between superconductors and insulators are governed by the slightest difference in a part of the molecular structure, which is not directly included in the electrical conduction pathways.

Superconductors are a limited group of materials which conduct electricity with zero resistance at lower than certain temperatures (T C s) peculiar to each material. Once zero resistance is achieved, the loss of electric energy becomes zero during the transmission and consumption of electricity. The application of these superconductors may enable future technology, such as an ultra-high speed transportation system. However, the T C s for known superconductors are too low (~ -250 °C, for example) to be applied. The requirement for superconductors, i.e., what makes common substances transform into high-T C superconductors, is the key to their application in future technologies. This report is a case study focusing on revealing that key factor.