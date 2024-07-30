Travelling Tales — How an Ancient Folk Tradition Spread Stories and Government Policies Across Bengal

The history of patua is almost untraceable owing to its origins as a folk tradition based on oral storytelling with scant use for written records. Moreover, documents from the colonial period use the word ‘patua’ interchangeably for the caste and the practice, making it harder to discern which of the two is indicated in the records. Most scholars, however, agree that the tradition can be traced back to the tenth and eleventh centuries, even though the oldest surviving scroll comes from the eighteenth century.

Although the practice of carrying patas, or scroll-paintings, and performing patua across villages on auspicious occasions and festivals was widespread in eastern India, it was especially popular in the Midnapore, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Purulia districts of Bengal. Members of the Patua caste — which belonged to the Islamic faith — also known as Chitrakars, would perform stories in a narrative style also known as paater gaan, and display crucial scenes from the story by unravelling the scroll in an action known as pat khelano.

The narratives in the patas included themes from several textual and oral sources — the Ramayana and Mahabharata; religious texts like the Magalakavyas; stories of Radha and Krishna, Behula and Lakhinder, the renunciation of Chaitanya and Krishna Leela; to name a few. Originally painting on dried leaves, patua artisans eventually moved to cloth canvases using colours from naturally extracted pigments prepared in broken coconut shells. The patas thus painted bore decorative motifs such as flora and fauna along with the story.

Depending on their themes, there are several different kinds of patas. The Satyapir Pata, known to be from pre-Partition Bengal, is part of a syncretic belief system that fuses various local faiths. The Santhali Pata — which illustrates the rituals and belief systems of the Santhal tribe — is also made by jadu patuas, or magic-painters, from Singhbhum and adjoining areas, although some scholars and researchers have wrongly attributed it to artists from the Santhal community initially. The Manasa Pata is centered around the snake-goddess, Manasa, who cures diseases and grants fertility. The Jama Patas depicts Yama, the Hindu god of death, and some variations depict his assistants torturing subjects in hell. Additionally, the patua tradition also led to the emergence of other art traditions in eastern India. For instance, Kalighat paintings were created by the patuas who migrated to Calcutta (now Kolkata) in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries and lived around the Kalighat Temple. These paintings, which were meant to be souvenirs, depicted single, simplified scenes and subjects as varied as the goddess Kali and satirical scenes from colonial Calcutta. In Odisha, too, the religious practice of patachitra at the Jagannath Temple was a fusion of oral bardic traditions and the patua.