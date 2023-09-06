Two CityU start-ups listed in ‘Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2023’

The two start-ups on the list are Cellomics and Jotbody, both founded based on research results developed at CityU and incubated with CityU angel investment. Their selection on the list demonstrates the University’s excellence in life science research and dedication to becoming Asia's leading innovation and entrepreneurship hub.

Professor Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, President of CityU, extended his congratulations to the start-ups.

“CityU aspires to be the leading global university excelling in research and innovation,” he said. “The inclusion of these start-ups reflects the University’s commitment to translating innovative ideas and research achievements into practical applications, positively impacting society.”