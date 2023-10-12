Ultrasound-activated chemotherapy advances therapeutic potential for deep tumours

“Photoactivated chemotherapy has successfully enhanced treatment by providing location-specific therapy with reduced adverse effects,” said Professor Zhu Guangyu in the Department of Chemistry at CityU. “However, its shallow penetration depth and strong optical scattering have yet to meet the need for a non-invasive therapy capable of precise ablation of deep tumours.”

To overcome this limitation, the research team, led by Professor Zhu and Professor Wang Lidai, Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering (BME), invented the SSCT technique by developing cyaninplatin, a sono-activatable anticancer prodrug, and tailor-making a programmable focused ultrasound system (FUS) for sono-activation.

Cyaninplatin is a small molecule platinum(IV) anticancer prodrug (a prodrug is a pharmacologically inactive compound before activation inside the body) with a modified ultrasound-responsive, theranostic (a combination of diagnosis and therapeutics) platinum (Pt) coordination compound, and a carboplatin-based Pt(IV) scaffold. It accumulates well in the tumour region and when irradiated with ultrasound, it is reduced to carboplatin, which is a typical chemotherapy drug. When activated by focused ultrasound with spatiotemporal control, it can focus directly on cancer cells.

In their experiments, the team found that the ultrasound-activated cyaninplatin sufficiently induced cancer cell oxidation, eventually leading to mitochondrial DNA damage and cancer cell death.