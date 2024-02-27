A universe without light

Lessons from the past

Currently, no one knows what the Universe looked like before 380,000 years old. This point in time is often called First Light, when the first atoms appeared which researchers can detect and study. Yokoyama likens this to studying stars like our Sun. When it is sunny, there is no problem measuring the Sun’s properties, but when it is cloudy, no one can do anything.

“In a way, the universe before 380,000 years is all cloudy. But gravitational waves can help shed light on this. Using gravitational waves we can study the exact moment cosmic inflation and the Big Bang happened.”

So 21-year-old Yokoyama was right all along. What lesson does this teach us?

"My advice to young researchers is to not take everything I say to heart. Because obviously people my age don't always know what we're talking about," he said.

“What is appropriate for people my age is to create an environment which can support these young researchers to do what they do to the best of their ability.”

Something that Yokoyama hopes to accomplish as the new leader of Kavli IPMU.

If there is some time left over, Yokoyama can return to his own research on inflation theory, the idea that right after the Big Bang, the universe very briefly, expanded extremely rapidly. While inflation lasted less than a second, many researchers believe it was enough to trigger growth and the birth of all things in the universe we know today.