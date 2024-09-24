Unveiling Ancient Life: New Method Sheds Light on Early Cellular and Metabolic Evolution

Fossils don't always come in large, dinosaur-sized packages. Microfossils refer to a type of fossil that is so small, it can only be perceived with a microscope. These microfossils can help us understand when and how early life forms developed essential features - ultimately allowing us to study the evolution of life. In order to analyze these microfossils, a pioneering method of analysis has been developed by a research team led by Akizumi Ishida from Tohoku University, in collaboration with experts from the University of Tokyo and Kochi University.

"To analyze microfossils, scientists must detect minute quantities of critical elements like phosphorus and molybdenum," explains Ishida, "However, so far this has proven challenging."

Their work focuses on 1.9-billion-year-old Gunflint microfossils, which are known as the "standard" of microfossil study. The team employed a novel approach by fixing these microfossils onto a specially coated glass slide (ITO-glass), allowing for integrated observations using both optical and electron microscopy.