Weaving Around the Waist: The History and Mechanics of the Portable Backstrap Loom

The loom continues to be used by indigenous peoples across the world. Traditionally, the colours of the woven fabrics as well as motifs and patterns have been identifiers of ethnicity. Originally used to make wrap-around skirts and shawls, contemporary weavers have begun incorporating modern designs and colours, creating fabrics for home furnishings, such as cushion covers, tablecloths and wall hangings, to cater to a larger national and international market.

This article first appeared in the MAP Academy Encyclopedia of Art.

The MAP Academy is a non-profit online platform consisting of an Encyclopedia of Art, Courses and a Blog, that encourages knowledge building and engagement with the visual arts and histories of South Asia. Our team of researchers, editors, writers and creatives are united by a shared goal of creating more equitable resources for the study of art histories from the region.