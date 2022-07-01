Weekly News Bites: Cat COVID, chicken squawks, and space experiments

By extracting proteins from peanut and sunflower seed waste products, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University and Switzerland's ETH Zurich have developed a low-cost and sustainable water filter that can remove heavy metals. After the filter is no longer useable, the fibers can be burned and the metals recycled.

Chickens are pretty loud, and now these squawks can be interpreted and understood by AI technology developed by City University of Hong Kong. By identifying which squawks are distress calls, it can be used to improve the quality of farm life.

A lucky student’s research will be performed space. An experiment by a student from the University of the Philippines-Los Baños will be performed abord the International Space Station (ISS). Six experiments were chosen from the Asian Try Zero-G 2022 program.

Some people seem to be mosquito magnets. Many factors can influence this, but now one more has been added to the list. Research from Tsinghua University observed that people infected with viruses, such as Dengue and Zika, were more attractive and smelled better to the blood-sucking insects.

A cat has passed COVID-19 along to a human says the Prince of Songkla University in the first reported case of cat-to-human transmission. However, the researchers say that this transmission is probably rare so keep being kind to your kitties!

A team from Nankai University has successfully planted a sensor in a goat’s brain without cracking the skull. The team avoided invasive open-brain surgery by using a vein to insert the sensor directly to the brain which will allow them to measure electrical signals.