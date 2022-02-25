Weekly News Bites

In COVID-19 news, researchers from the University of Hong Kong have found that COVID-19 can affect fertility in hamsters, as the rodents infected with the virus showed lower sperm count and smaller testicle size when compared to their healthy comrades. The consequences for humans are unknown so the team call for more long-term fertility studies on recovered men.

Glasses-wearers are subjected to the annoyance of foggy glasses, especially when wearing masks, almost every day. Luckily scientists from Nanyang Technological University may have provided a solution in the form of a film that prevents lens fogging. The film spreads water droplets into a layer that can be seen through and, as a bonus, “self-cleans” by reacting with contaminants under UV light.

Diversification can help businesses perform better, according to a study by the National University of Singapore. The study found that businesses with senior executives and board directors that comprised of people mainly over 60 performed worse than firms with members with varying genders, ages, and educational backgrounds.

Genome analysis can help newborns that are ill with unknown diseases says research by Keio University. Rather than subjecting the infants to biopsy, genome analysis could find the root of the problem and inform treatment.

Did you know that some people can smell Parkinson’s disease? This is because people with the disease produce more sebum (skin oil) on their skin. Scientists at Zhejiang University have developed an “e-nose” that can diagnose Parkinson’s disease by analysing sebum samples of participants through gas chromatography (GC)-mass spectrometry to “sniff out” the volatile compounds.

Nowadays most people try to watch their salt intake, but we can end up consuming it without even knowing. By analysing data from 790 doctor’s surgeries, researchers at Central South University have found that hidden salt in effervescent/dissolvable paracetamol could lead to a higher risk for heart disease and high blood pressure.