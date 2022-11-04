Assistant Professor, Department of Education Policy and Leadership (Ref: 2200995)

The Department of Education Policy and Leadership seeks to recruit emerging scholars at the rank of Assistant Professor. With members of diverse specialisms, we host various undergraduate, postgraduate and professional development programmes. Our research and teaching relate to leadership, innovation, entrepreneurialism, teacher and professional development, organizational studies, education law, policy studies, and professionalism in local, regional, and international education contexts. Increasingly, we engage the education sector beyond schools, such as private, corporate, and non-governmental organizations with education and training service units.
Although all qualified applicants with relevant degrees are encouraged to apply, our priority areas for recruitment include:
- professional, leader, and organizational learning and development;
- educational entrepreneurialism and innovation;
- educational policy analysis.
For information on the Department, please visit: http://www.eduhk.hk/epl/.
https://www.eduhk.hk/cms/f/career/24550/AsstProf_EPL_2200995.pdf