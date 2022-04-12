Laboratory Executive - A/Prof. Osato's Lab

A Laboratory Executive position is available in Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Facility. The successful candidate will aid us in providing flow facility service for users, and supporting research by conducting basic experiments and administrative work.
Duties And Responsiblities
a) Facility and laboratory:
- Be responsible for the operation and maintenance of flow cytometry machines
- To provide flow sorting service for users
- To ensure that the facility/lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for smooth operation of the facility
- To ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed
b) Research:
- Responsible for maintenance/management of the laboratory mouse colony
- To properly and systematically plan, perform and record mouse breeding schemes
- To assist in carrying out animal experiments and downstream analysis with supervisors
c) Administrative duties:
- To perform procurement and payment of facility/laboratory items in a timely manner
Qualifications
- BSc degree in life sciences or its equivalent. Candidates with relevant experience are welcome to apply
- Prior experience in flow operation or animal (mouse) handling is an added advantage
- Background and working knowledge of basic molecular and cellular biology
- Excellent communication skills and good team spirit
- Fluent in spoken and written English
Applications should include in a single PDF a cover letter, curriculum vitae, certificates of qualifications and the names and contact information of at least 2 professional references