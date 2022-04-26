Research Assistant - Dr Yong Wei Peng

Duties And Responsibilities

a) Research:

- to carry out assigned experiments

- to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner

- to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

- to analyse and plan further experiments under guidance

- to assist in supervising, training and guiding attachment/undergraduate students where required

b) Laboratory:

- to plan and ensure the needs and requirements of the team in terms of consumables

- to ensure that the lab is adequately stocked with clean glassware, minor equipment, chemicals, etc. required for experiments

- responsible for the cleanliness and maintenance of equipment through regular checks

- required to assemble reagents, chemicals and media that are needed for experiments

- to ensure that standard operating procedures and safety regulations are followed

- responsible for the general cleanliness of the lab

c) Administrative duties:

- to plan and ensure that the overall lab administrative needs of the PDO team are met

- to assist the Principal Investigator in tracking his/her grants and other sources of funding

- responsible for purchasing necessary equipment, chemicals, reagents as required for PDO research

- maintain a systematic and proper record of all purchases

- liaising between the vendors and the administrative office to ensure proper purchase requisitions, goods delivery and prompt payment of supplies

d) Any other duties as required

Qualifications

• Applicants should possess a BSc or MSc in biomedical science, life science, biochemistry, biotechnology, immunology or equivalent from a well-recognized university.

• Prior experience, knowledge and expertise in mammalian cell culture, cell biology, microscopy, molecular biology, immunology, histology, flow cytometry, biochemistry, statistics and/or bioinformatics.

• Experience handling human clinical specimens is highly desirable.

• Proficient in computer software and peripherals, including Microsoft Office and Prism.

• Self-driven, independent, team player, meticulous and have a keen eye for details.

• Willingness to learn new technologies and techniques, tackle both new and routine duties, meticulous, good organisational and management skills.

• Able to work well in an interdisciplinary and collaborative environment.

• Flexibility to adapt to dynamic work activities in a fast-changing environment and project priorities / timelines.

• Able to multitask and occasionally work at flexible hours when performing time-sensitive experiments.

• Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English.

• Strong passion and commitment to biomedical research in cancer immunology and cancer therapeutics.

• Willing to perform administrative duties.