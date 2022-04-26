Research Assistant - Prof. Ashok's Lab

Are you a biomedical researcher motivated to pursue an outstanding career in cancer research with a focus on organoid research? Cancer will affect more than 1 in 3 Singaporeans. At the Cancer Science Institute (CSI), our mission is to be at the global forefront of research to overcome this scourge. Our innovative international faculty, cutting-edge facilities, supportive working environment and competitive package together enable each of our staff to realize their maximum potential. We now seek a Research Assistant/ Associate to join the team of Prof. Ashok Venkitaraman. This is an exciting opportunity to work closely with a world-leading cancer researcher to undertake pioneering research on the role of genome instability in human carcinogenesis (eg., see Venkitaraman Science (2014) PMID:24675954 and Venkitaraman DNA Repair (2019) PMID:31337537). The role will provide expertise in the establishment, genetic manipulation and maintenance of human and murine organoid cultures as well as design/ perform and analyse work within the project parameters.

𝗗𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Research:

o    to establish, engineer (e.g. by CRISPR) and maintain 3D organoid cultures from a variety of tissue systems  
o    to carry out assigned molecular and cell biology experiments (i.e. cloning, FACS, western blotting, RNA, sequencing, microscopy) and perform analysis and determinations as tasked
o    to organise, preserve and present the results of the experiments in a logical manner
o    to properly and systematically record all experiments that have been assigned and their results

Lab Management:

o    maintain up to date records of inventories for chemical/ biological reagents
o    assist when required with procurement
o    ensure tidiness and cleanliness of the lab is maintained
 

Qualifications

•    University degree in a relevant field
•    Significant amount of experience working with human and/ or murine organoids
•    Ability to speak and write clearly in English
•    Experience with the establishment, engineering and maintenance of organoid cultures
•    2 to 3 years work experience in a molecular biology lab;
•    Knowledge of: 
o    Basic principles and practices in the fields of biology. 
o    Principles, techniques and terminology used in cancer biology. 
o    Methods of scientific research and relevant scientific theories. 
o    Appropriate computer operations, software and peripherals. 
o    General rules for safe exposure and handling of chemical and biological hazards 
o    IRB, HBRA & IACUC regulations 
o    Principles, techniques and terminology used in organoid model systems and genomic and RNA sequencing as well as common lab molecular and cell biology techniques (desirable)

•    Ability to:

o    Perform laboratory tests in an efficient and timely manner
o    Work cooperatively and effectively with others
 

How to apply: 

Please apply here.

Singapore
Disciplines: 
Biology
Medicine & Healthcare
Hours: 
Full time
Posted:
26 Apr 2022